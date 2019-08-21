Greens win tourney championship

There was no stopping the Grass Valley Greens this past weekend.

The local fastpitch softball team ripped through the competition in Carson City, going 5-0 en route to the 2019 CalNeva Tournament Championship.

Greens pitcher Ashley “Birdie” Birdsong-Rice was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Grabbing all-tourney honors were Darrel Smeltzley, Dylan Hadley and Kody Kencke.

The team also consisted of Bobby Alvara, Adam Custer, Russ Newnan, Justin Deme, Toby Thompson, Dusty Mooers, Josh Noxon, Wes Cross and Ryan Jenkins.

Game reports may be submitted by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.