Gold Country Yacht Club’s 38th Go for the Gold Regatta set for Saturday, Sunday at Scotts Flat Lake

KNOW & GO WHAT: 38th annual Go for the Gold Regatta WHO: Gold Country Yacht Club WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday WHERE: Scotts Flat Lake INFO: www.gcyc.net

Ray Woods really liked to race his Catalina 22.

Problem was, back in 1982, there weren’t many other sailboats around western Nevada County, at least not many of which he was aware. So, as the story goes, Woods submitted a photo of a sailboat to The Union and an invitation to everyone who had “something that floated with a mast and a sail stuck to it” to join him for a regatta at Scotts Flat Lake.

Turns out there were a slew of sailors who were game for the challenge.

In fact, as former board secretary Ed Guinaugh reported, so many showed up for the regatta and expressed interest in more of the same, a new club was born: The Gold Country Sailing Club. Today, it’s known as the Gold Country Yacht Club and, for the 38th consecutive year, it will host this weekend’s Go For the Gold Regatta at Scotts Flat Lake.

According to the minutes of the club’s first meeting — on Feb. 9, 1983, with eight founding members at the Woods residence — 42 entries arrived for the inaugural regatta. The number of sailboats racing at Scotts Flat swelled over the years, leading organizers to cap entries at 100. Though as Hugh Talman says, the total number of sailboats on the water won’t be known until race day.

“You never really know until you see who shows up,” said Talman, a captain and 25-year member of the club who said though he enjoys watching the competition, he’s not really into racing. “I’m more of a cruiser. I’m a sailor. Been sailing all my life. I just go where the wind blows.”

Talman said he’s got 25 boats entered so far, but noted most come out the day before.

Once the field is set, the club organizes races by fleets of sailboats of the same sort, like the Catalina 22 division, for example. If there’s not enough competition by class the entries are grouped by size, though Talman said that’s more easily done with a large pool of entrants.

“I’ve seen a hundred boats out there and racing,” he said. “But there’s no guarantee how many till the end.”

According to the club’s website, class awards will be given to five or more boats of the same class. On-site registration will be available at race headquarters in the marina area (Gate 2) on Friday, May 31, from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, June 1, from 8-10 a.m. Race packets with written sailing instructions will be distributed to all skippers. The bottom of each boat will be inspected for invasive species before launching.

In addition to the boat races on Saturday and Sunday, there will be post-race festivities, including live music, a raffle and a barbecue on Saturday, and a hot dog lunch and awards ceremony Sunday. All festivities will take place at the Gold Country Yacht Club’s clubhouse located at the lake.

For more information about the Go for the Gold Regatta visit http://gcyc.net.

Contact Editor Brian Hamilton at bhamilton@theunion.com or 530-477-4249.