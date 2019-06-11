‘Fighting to last out’: Nevada County Girls’ Softball All Stars are tournament champs

The 2019 12U Nevada County Girls Softball Association All Star team embarked on their annual summer all-star tournament journey this past weekend. The team is comprised of 13 selected players from three different teams in the 12U recreation age division and will play in a series of three separate tournaments.

submitted photo

The first tournament was the 21st annual Stars of Cordova in Rancho Cordova. The team went 2-1 in Saturday pool play, losing their opening game to Cordova Fury 6-0, then beating Winters Heat 8-6, and Five Cities All Stars 12-8.

On Sunday, in single elimination play, they beat Woodland All Stars 11-4, Rocklin All Stars 12-8, and avenged their earlier loss to Cordova Fury in the championship, beating them 17-9.

“The girls played six games in two days in scorching heat, never giving up and fighting to the last out,” Coach Jim Amaral wrote in a news release. “Every player made huge contributions to winning the championship. They showed how hard work and commitment pay off.”

The team is coached by Amaral, Kevin Cookson, and Christine Cox. The team dugout mom is Ami Barber. Players are Alexia Cookson, Alicia Pettengill, Elena Enriquez, Evanessa Loza, Evi Barber, GG Gonzales, Kalli Amaral, Macy Martin, Morgan Parnow, Sarah Ellis, Stella Collins, Taryn Parmenter, and Taylor Kroll.