Another ace for Hunt at Nevada County Country Club

Jimmy Hunt sent a perfect 8-iron directly into the bottom of the cup for his third career hole in one on Saturday at Nevada County Country Club.

Playing in the annual Harley Frink Memorial Seniors Tournament, Hunt’s Ace on the 176-yard Hole No. 14 was part of a great round of 70, good enough to win Low Gross in the “Classics” Flight as well.

Other Low Gross Winners were Jeff Rutherford with a 76 in the “Young Guns” Flight, Tom Osypowski with an 84 in the “Legends” Flight, and Sandy Hansen with a 97 in the “Hot Mamas” Flight. Low Net Winners by Flight were Peter Carland (69), Mike Railey (66), Paul Silva (67), and Donna Carter (74).

Closest to the Pin Contests were won by Jimmy Hunt, Mary Deardorff and Paul Silva.