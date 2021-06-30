Community golf: Match play mastery

Jodi Gillespie won the Championship Flight at the Alta Sierra Women’s Golf Club Match Play Tournament.

Submitted to The Union

The Alta Sierra Women’s Golf Club Match Play Tournament wrapped up last week with veteran golfer Jodi Gillespie taking top honors.

This annual event takes place over a three-week period and concluded last Thursday. Three flights of players competed in this year’s tournament.

In the Championship Flight, it was Gillespie outlasting newcomer Judy Dwelle to earn the victory. Andi Davis took third and Mary Gobby secured fourth place, beating Peggy Hubert on the 19th hole.

Doreen Lewallen held off Judy Wood to win the First Flight. Diane Timko came in third and Barb Pearce shot an 89, beating out Cinnamon Danielson for fourth place in the First Flight.

Wendy Weiss secured a hard fought victory over Maxine Cozby in the Second Flight that concluded on the 18th hole. Mary Bulman prevailed in her match over Marti Jones for third place honors while Edda Howe took fourth.

