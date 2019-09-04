COMMUNITY GOLF: Marlene Dresbach wins 4th straight NCCC Women’s Group Club Championship

The Nevada County Country Club Women’s Group held its annual Club Championship Tournament in August.

After two-rounds of play at the low-gross tourney, a familiar name rose to the top.

Marlene Dresbach finished with an 183 and claimed the tourney title for the fourth straight year.

Sandy Hansen was the runner up with an 184. Low net went to Maggie Flecksteiner.

