COMMUNITY GOLF: LWW to host 6th annual Injured Veterans Golf Tournament

Patriots Honor and the Injured Veterans Golf Tournament is headed back to the Lake Wildwood Golf Course with the goal of giving back to those who gave.

Patriots Honor is founded by veterans with the mission of improving the lives of injured veterans and their families. The organization’s goal is to assist injured veterans in transitioning into active and independent civilian life.

The annual golf tourney, hosted by Patriots Honor and the Lake Wildwood community, is in its sixth year and will tee off July 24, according to a press release from Patriots Honor.

At each Injured Veterans Golf Tournament, Patriots Honor showcases a Star Recipient. This years Lake Wildwood Star Recipient is Retired Marine Staff Sergeant Mark Zambon, according to the press release.

After two deployments to Iraq in 2004-2005 as a logistics marine, he reported to the 1st Explosive Ordinance Company disposing over 200 bombs during his deployments. Earning two Purple Hearts, Zambon was injured in two separate explosions, losing finger joints and both his legs above the knee. Zambon was the first bilateral amputee to remain in the Marines and instruct at the Naval School Explosive Ordinance Disposal.

Patriots Honor’s goal for this year’s tournament is to generate enough donations to provide Zambon a scholarship to finish his Doctorate degree in Psychology at University of California, Santa Barbara.

At last year’s Lake Wildwood Injured Veteran Golf Tournament, Sierra E-Bikes graciously donated a brand new Patriots Honor themed E-Bike as a part of a raffle fundraiser to assist the Lake Wildwood Star Recipient Retired Army Sgt. Kyle Sayre. Dion Reif and the Sierra E-Bike family donated a brand new Patriots Honor E-Bike to all four combat injured veterans attending the awards banquet. Two of the E-Bikes were presented at his shop in Penn Valley to Retired Marine Corporal Joshua Hotaling and Retired Army Staff Sergeant Alex Jauregui just months ago.

During this years banquet Reif and the Sierra E-Bikes family will present the other two E-Bikes to Retired Army Sergeant First Class Jake Keesler and Sayre, last year’s Star Recipient, according to the press release.

To sponsor, donate or participate in the annual Injured Veteran Golf Tournament contact Dan Pray at 530-432-8844 or visit http://www.injuredveteranstournament.com. For more information about Patriots Honor call 916-918-9829 or visit Patriotshonor.org.