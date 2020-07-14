COMMUNITY GOLF: Independence Day ace

Jim Horky found the bottom of the cup with his 7-wood, acing hole No. 5 during Nevada County Country Club’s annual Patriots Golf Tournament on July 4.

This was his fifth career hole-in-one, but first on the 156-yard hole. The feat was witnessed by playing partners Don Crow, and Paul and Sherrie Rankin.

Other big winners in the two-person flag scramble were Rodney Hamilton and Mike Argento in the men’s flight, Gloria Dalke and Shirley Matlock in the women’s flight, and Gary and Mary Deardorff in the couples flight.

