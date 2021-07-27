Community golf: Hill, Marvelli win Partners Best Ball Championship

Jackie Hill, left, and Bonnie Marvelli won the 2021 Nevada County Country Club Women’s Group Partners Best Ball Championship.

Golfers Jackie Hill and Bonnie Marvelli teamed up to take top honors in the 2021 Partners Best Ball Championship of the Nevada County Country Club Women’s Golf Group.

The duo tied two other teams with a net score of 128 for the two-round event and then climbed into the top spot on a tie-breaker. Donna Carter and Marian Slayton placed second and Chris Elko and Kathy King came in third.

First place among the 9-hole golf group went to Debbie Durkin and Genielle Odom at net 62, followed by Sandy Brislane and Lavinia Garcia, and Marsha Kneebone and Sandy Osterholt, who tied at net 66.

The annual championship was played July 13 and July 20 at the Grass Valley golf course.

