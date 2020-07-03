COMMUNITY GOLF: Elko, Osterholt claim Captain’s Cup titles
The Nevada County Country Club Women’s Group held its annual Captain’s Cup Tournament, and it was Chris Elko earning the top prize.
Elko closed the two-day tournament with a net score of 138, besting second place finisher Donna Carter (141) by three strokes. Maggie Flecksteiner (147) finished third.
Sandy Osterholt claimed the 9’ers title with a two-day net 71, which edged second-place Marcia Kneebone (72) and third place Gail Beardsley (73)
The tourney was held June 23 and June 30 at the Nevada County Country Club.
