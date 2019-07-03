COMMUNITY GOLF: Dynamic duos claim victory at Alta Sierra Women’s Golf Club Partners Tournament

After three exciting rounds of competition held throughout the month of June, the Alta Sierra Women’s Golf Club Partners Tournament crowned its winners last Thursday.

Winning the first flight of the tourney was the team of Debe Wilson and Liz Coots. In the second flight, it was Linda Fritz and Marti Jones claiming victory.

