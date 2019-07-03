 COMMUNITY GOLF: Dynamic duos claim victory at Alta Sierra Women’s Golf Club Partners Tournament | TheUnion.com

COMMUNITY GOLF: Dynamic duos claim victory at Alta Sierra Women’s Golf Club Partners Tournament

Sports | July 3, 2019

The Union staff
Debe Wilson and Liz Coots won the first flight of the Alta Sierra Women’s Golf Club Partners Tournament. In the second flight, it was Linda Fritz and Marti Jones claiming victory.
Submitted photo

After three exciting rounds of competition held throughout the month of June, the Alta Sierra Women’s Golf Club Partners Tournament crowned its winners last Thursday.

