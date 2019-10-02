COMMUNITY GOLF: Doreen Lewallen wins Alta Sierra Women’s Golf Club’s Championship tourney

Alta Sierra Women’s Golf Club wrapped up its 3-day day club championship tournament on Sept, 26.

Doreen Lewallen claimed the Club Champion title with her low gross score of 253. Joan Dickerson was second low gross, and Judy Wood was low net in the First Flight.

Second Flight winners were Diane Timko, Jo-Ann Hinchcliffe and Linda Fritz. Third Flight winners Jan Core, Cindy Olson and Barbara Quinn.

Coaches and/or event organizers may submit reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.