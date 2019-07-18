COMMUNITY GOLF: Dal Bon Memorial tourney now in 11th year fighting cancer

The 11th annual Dal Bon Memorial Golf Tournament is coming in late July, offering an eventful day of golf in addition to raising funds for pancreatic cancer research.

This year’s tournament will be held July 28 at the Ridge Golf course in Auburn.

Founder Brad Dal Bon started the tournament after his father Jim died from pancreatic cancer in 2008.

“After my father died we decided to host a small round of golf in his honor,” explained Dal Bon. “The next year it became a full blown golf tournament.”

Dal Bon’s mother also died from pancreatic cancer in 2000 at the age of 51.

“We do not like pancreatic cancer and we are doing something about it,” he said.

The tournament proceeds go to the Hirshberg Foundation for pancreatic cancer research. Dal Bon noted that in the past 10 tournaments they have raised over $60,000 for their cause.

“Our community is great. The sponsors, golfers and businesses that offer us raffle prizes are all amazing,” said Dal Bon, who is also looking for help. “We realize the tournament has our family name on it, but we are looking for people who have had family members or friends who have been affected by pancreatic cancer to jump into the fight with us. We all have a common goal of finding a way to get rid of this nasty disease.”

To register to play in, donate to, sponsor or learn more about the 11th annual Dal Bon Memorial Golf Tournament visit http://www.teamdalbon.com.