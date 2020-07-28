COMMUNITY GOLF: Carter, Slayton win Partner’s Best Ball tourney
Nevada County Country Club Women’s Group held its annual Partner’s Best Ball Tournament July 14 and 21.
The tournament is a low net, best ball, 36-hole event. Donna Carter and Marian Slayton won the event with a combined total net score of 122, just edging out runner-ups Chris Brown and Val Flood, who finished at 123. Third place went to Gloria Dalke and Shirley Matlock with net 130.
The Nine-Hole Group played a two-day, 18-hole event. First place went to Debbie Durkin and Genielle Odom with a total net of 57, followed by second place Cindy Bose and Patty Rangel with a net 63, and Gail Beardsley and Marcia Kneebone in third with net 63.
