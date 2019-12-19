COMMUNITY GOLF: Alta Sierra Women’s Golf Club honors top players of 2019

A holiday atmosphere greeted the Alta Sierra Women’s Golf Club as they gathered to celebrate 2019 at the annual Awards Luncheon.

Player of the Year went to Wendy Weiss, Overall Low Gross to Ruth Squibb, and Overall Low Net to Marti Jones. The Most Improved Player award went to outgoing Captain Liz Coots. Mary Gobby won Closest to the Hole on No. 12 while Cindy Olson took Closest to the Hole honors on No. 15. WGANC Northern Awards went to Cinnamon Danielson and Margie Wagner. Doreen Lewallen was presented the Club Champion Trophy.

Before dessert a collection basket was passed around and over $800 was raised for Interfaith Food Ministry. Liz Coots presented the gavel to Julie Harris, ASWGC Captain for 2020.

Jackie Fair provided holiday music on the piano as the lady golfers enjoyed socializing before lunch and the awards ceremony.

