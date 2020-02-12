COMMUNITY: 10th annual Jim Rogers Memorial Ride set for Sunday

The 10th annual Jim Rogers Memorial Ride is set for Sunday, rain or shine.

The annual ride promotes distracted driving awareness.

Rogers, an avid cyclist, was tragically killed by a distracted driver while riding his bike on Highway 174 in 2010.

The event will get started at 11 a.m. at Tour of Nevada City Bicycle Shop located at 457 Sacramento Street in Nevada City.

The ride has traditionally drawn around 200 cyclists of all ages and levels. There is a long ride of 16 miles, and a shorter one of 6 miles.

For more information on the event, contact Karen Wallack-Eisen at 530-588-4844 or by email at knwe@sbcglobal.net.