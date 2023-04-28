Sports Reporter
In 1990 Tera Black graduated from Nevada Union High School; she played basketball for the Miners and helped them win a championship in her senior season.
“Craig Strohm was my coach, and those years fundamentally shaped who I am today,” Black Said. “We had a great team coached by an even greater person-Craig Strohm. He was not easy on us by any stretch, but he taught us discipline, hard work, the importance of preparation, and never to back down. You mentioned Caitlin Collier… I was the one who french braided her hair, and all the other girls, for that matter. We were a tight-knit group that ended up being incredibly successful. When we won the championship, there was a parade for us in downtown Grass Valley, which was just so awesome.”
After her time at NU, Black attended Sierra College and San Diego State College and received a degree in Kinesiology.
“My college experience was anything but traditional,” Black said. “I worked full-time my entire college career, so it took me much longer to graduate. I didn’t live on campus or in the dorms or anything. But the school was beautiful, and living in San Diego became a catalyst for my career later on.”
During Black’s time at Sierra College, she worked in the athletic trainer room and interned for the Sacramento River Rats before becoming the head trainer. The Sacramento River Rats were a roller hockey team based in Sacramento, CA, and they played in the Roller Hockey International from 1993 to 1997. The team played in the ARCO Arena, among others.
“One of the team doctors for the Sacramento River Rats (now defunct RHI) was also the doc for Sierra College,” Black said. “He asked me to help him out. From there, the Head Athletic Trainer (for the River Rats) asked me to help him as an intern that season. I did, and I was hooked. I then took over for him there as the Head Trainer. I also assumed the equipment manager position when our guy left. Then I was asked to manage all the team operations (travel, team services, logistics).
“There was a lot of learning on the job, trust me, especially with the equipment side of things,” Black added. “I was only 23-24 then, so I was really green. One of the best experiences of my life, though. Those years taught me so much about the business, the game, the athletes, etc. The real-time, real-life experience was an incredible compliment to the college education I was getting at the same time. It’s also why I decided to work full-time while working towards my degree.”
Black became the chief operating officer for the San Diego Gulls in 2003 when they were in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL). She spent three years with the Gulls before joining the Charlotte Checkers as vice President in 2006.
In 2008 Black was promoted to chief operating officer for the Checkers, overseeing the team’s day-to-day business operations with an emphasis on overall marketing strategy. She is also responsible for all areas of the team’s efforts in public relations, community relations, game operations, sales, and involvement with non-profit organizations.
Black says it was a “natural progression” to work in the front office for a hockey team.
“So many opportunities presented themselves along the way that continued to bolster my acquisition of knowledge in the business,” Black said. “The more I learned, the more qualified I was to take on the next thing. It’s been a remarkable combination of having great mentors surround me my whole career, a wonderful partnership with my husband, who happens to be a retired professional hockey player, and an appreciation of the fact that I absolutely love the game. I don’t for one-second take for granted the people in my career that took a chance on me as a female in the business when there were almost none to speak of when I started.”
For Black’s work on successfully returning the Checkers to a renovated Bojangles stadium, she became the first woman to earn the James C. Hendy Award as the American Hockey League’s Outstanding Executive.
In 2017 Black received the Charlotte Business Journal Women in Business Award, which honors 25 female business leaders in the Charlotte region who have made significant contributions to their occupations and communities over the previous year.
She also was the first woman and only woman to sit on the Executive Committee of the League Board of Governors.
“I chair the committee this year, which has been a remarkable experience in and of itself,” Black said. “It is an honor, and I am surrounded by some great people from both the NHL and AHL alike. Sometimes I look around the room and just take a minute to find gratitude for the last 26 years of my life. I am institutionalized at this point. I don’t know life outside of sports, hockey in particular, and I feel like, to some degree I have had the luxury of never feeling encumbered by my job. I have loved every minute of it.”
Black is also the first woman to have her name engraved on the Calder Cup Trophy. The Calder Cup is the trophy awarded to the playoff champions of the American Hockey League.
“It’s amazing, really, to see your name on a trophy that is more than three-quarters of a century old,” Black added. “While my name is on there, my name represents an incredible group of people that worked so hard both from the team/hockey ops side and the business side to bring a historic championship to Charlotte.”
Black loves hockey and Charlotte and looks to be with the Checkers for a while.
“As long as I keep loving it,” Black said. “Charlotte is a beautiful city and a great place to be, and I firmly believe that your grass is greenest where you water it, which is here.”