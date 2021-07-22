Charity golf tourney for injured vets tees off Wednesday

Registration is open for the Lake Wildwood Injured Veterans Charity Golf Tournament.

The annual golf tourney is partnered with Welcome Home Vets of Nevada County in an effort to help provide financial support for disabled veterans who have suffered injuries while in combat.

Over the past several years, the Lake Wildwood Injured Veterans Charity Golf Tournament has raised nearly $250,000, which has been distributed to several injured veterans. Past recipients have received financial aid and gifts to help them pursue their goals of higher education, to accomplish work tasks by providing modified farming equipment, and provided recreational vehicles altered to accommodate their physical injuries.

The tourney tees off Wednesday, and is open to all members of the public. The cost to register is $125 per person and that includes green fees, golf cart, refreshments on the course, lunch and dinner. The golfing starts at 1 p.m. and is followed by a banquet dinner.

To register visit http://www.injuredveteranstournament.com . For more information about sponsorships or contributing to the cause, contact Dan Pray at 530-432-8844, or Mike Byrne at 530-432-3948.