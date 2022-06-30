Champs: Nevada County All Stars win Sacramento Association Championship

The Nevada County Girls Softball Association 12U All Star team shined bright over the weekend.

Competing against teams from all over the region at the Sacramento Association Championship Tournament, the talented Nevada County based All Star team went 5-1 overall and 3-0 on the final day of play to claim the Class C Championship.

“I can’t say enough about these girls,” said head coach Kevin Cookson. “As a team they continued to grow each week of the All Star program. It all paid off this weekend.”

After going 2-1 in Saturday’s pool play the NCGSA All Stars came out even stronger on Sunday, earning wins over the Pocket All Stars and the Five Cities All Stars to advance to the title bout. In the Championship Game, the NCGSA All Stars left little doubt who was going home with the trophy and banner as they topped the American River All Stars, 23-13.

“These girls battled through 100-plus degree temps and ended up 5-1 this weekend, outscoring our opponents by a total of 29 runs,” said Cookson. “They did great and it culminated in a Sacramento Association Championship.”

During Sunday’s bracket play, the NCGSA All Stars played especially well, outscoring their opponents, 48-21.

The team is comprised of players Alivia Cookson, Kailey Hughes, Annalyce Jenkins, Madison Jordan, Avery Maier, Evelyn Piper, Claire Schlesiger, Avery Sidebottom, Sydney Tesene, Ashley Thompson and Karlee Turner. The team was coached by Kevin Cookson, Rick Tesene, Cameo Thompson and Carly Piper. Team manager was Melissa Cookson.

Nevada County Girls Softball Association Board Member Walter Ford