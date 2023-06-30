Sports Reporter
Empire Mine Speedway at the Nevada County Fairgrounds will host their championship event tonight, culminating a season full of Outlaw Kart racing that has featured its share of high speed drama and competitiveness.
In the Box stock division for the championship, there will be a three-way battle between local drivers Cheyanne McMenigall who leads by one point over Lucas Bonham, who is tied for second with Ryland Shoopman.
Austin Hill, another local driver, could win the beginning box stock series looking for his third win in a row at four years old. Cyrene Rupe is looking for back-to-back wins in the 250cc division coming off the June 2nd race.
Another local driver who would love to follow up the last event with another win is Joey Stuessy in his 500cc Kart.
Last but not least, the cage clone division, which is booming with new local drivers, Elijah Jones, who is looking for his third win of the year, but local driver Adam Ermolinko is hot on his heels looking for his first win at the local speedway as well.
The races will be at the Nevada County Fairgrounds at Empire Mine Speedway, 11228 McCourtney Rd., Grass Valley, CA, 95949.
General admission will be $18 for 13+, $15 for seniors and military, $9 for youth 6+, and all-access pit passes will be $30. The ticket booth and gates open at 4:30 p.m. The championships start at 6:00 p.m.
You can also purchase tickets on empireminespeedway.com.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
