CARVILLE: Hurricane resolutions

OK, today you are seven days into a new decade and maybe you’ve made some resolutions to live healthier, get fitter or be more loving. All good goals, but will you really keep them?

It is easy to make resolutions, but it is also easy to ‘fall off the wagon,’ We falter, skip and then ultimately abandon those good goals and healthy benefits. We get stuck.

When we are ‘stuck,’ we lose motivation, underestimate our potential and don’t see the possibility of achieving our goals. I am here to say that doesn’t have to be the case.

Set a Goal

Start by setting reasonable goals. The first step is to write down the details of what you want to accomplish – list the major goals you want to achieve this year – weight loss, flexibility, strength, endurance? Create a notebook. Now you have a focus.

It’s your body and only you can set the goals. For example, “I want to lose 20-pounds – four pounds in the first month, then three pounds a month until I have lost 20-pounds.” Or, “Within a month, I want to be able to jog a 10-minute mile on the treadmill.”

Benefits

Keep in mind the benefits of your goals. You aren’t just losing 20-pounds or jogging a ten-minute mile, you are reducing the risk of stroke or heart attack, improving your cardiovascular system, improving brain health, lowering the risk of certain cancers – you are creating a better and happier you.

Fun

Remember, it’s got to be fun. All the time I see people leaving the gym with big smiles on their faces. Happy because they feel better than when they came in.

The options are numerous: swimming, yoga, Qi Gong, Tai Chi, weightlifting, treadmills, group exercise classes, cycling, “Women on Weights,” Senior Fitness, Aqua Aerobics (non-weight bearing exercise), tennis, pickleball, personal training, team training, rowing, TRX… the forms are limitless – so is your potential. Then treat yourself to a sauna or spa.

Make Time

Here is the hard part. Sit down with your calendar and set specific times for yourself. These should be times that are a priority for you. Mark your calendar and don’t let other things get in the way.

Three times a week – these are important appointments with yourself. Think how wonderful it will be as you start to achieve those New Year Resolutions – feeling better, quicker step, brighter smile and soaring self-confidence.

Hurricane Hawkins

Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins from Louisiana is 103 years old, but to her age is only a number. She recently broke the record for being the oldest woman to compete in the National Senior Games which is the largest multi-sport event for seniors over 50. She also won gold medals in the 50- and 100-meter races (which she ran in 46.07 seconds).

Julia led a reasonable lifestyle, exercised normally and maintained a decent diet. She was not a lifetime runner; in fact, she only took up running at the age of 100.

We are not all going to be like ‘Hurricane’ Hawkins, but we can live better, longer, happier and satisfying lives by sticking to those New Year Resolutions. Like Hurricane says, “You never know. When you are 103, every day is a miracle.”

Let’s all be miracles too!

Phil Carville is a co-owner of the South Yuba Club. He is happy to respond to questions or comments. He can be reached at philc@southyubaclub.com