California has joined the Scholastic Live Period, which provides a platform for high school athletes to play with their teams in front of NCAA basketball coaches in a high school setting.
California has joined the Scholastic Live Period, which provides a platform for high school athletes to play with their teams in front of NCAA basketball coaches in a high school setting.
The NCAA instituted the June Scholastic Live period in 2019. The California Live Period event will be sanctioned through the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) and the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS). It is also an event put on by the Southern California Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association (SCIBCA).
SCIBCA is a professional organization founded for all basketball coaches in the CIF Southern Section. Its purpose is to promote and uphold the integrity of high school basketball to inform, educate, and serve its members, and to function as liaison between local, state, and national governing bodies and member coaches.
The Boys California Live ‘23 will be held June 16-18 at high schools in Orange County, Irvine, Tustin, Beckman (Irvine), Estancia (Costa Mesa), and Woodbridge (Irvine). The directors of the boys’ event are Chris Nordstrom of St. Margaret’s (San Juan Capistrano) and Matt Dunn (St. John Bosco, California)
The Girls California Live’ 23 will be hosted by the Bay Area Coaches Association and will be held June 15-17 at the Roebbelen Center in Roseville, California.
The Live Period is for high school teams from California that are full CIF members and is intended to highlight teams with a D-I college prospect. Teams must go through an application process to be selected for the event.
In the past four years, many top CIF programs traveled to Arizona for Section 7, an Arizona Basketball Coaches Association event, to get their teams and players looked at by college basketball coaches. Section 7 will occur on June 23-25 at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
The application can be found on the SCIBA website to sign up for the event. For more information on the live period, follow @BoysCALivehoops on Instagram and Twitter.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
