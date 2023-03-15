Sports Reporter
California high schools need more athletic trainers, with only 51% of schools having access to athletic trainers. In addition, most of the trainers in California schools need to be correctly certified.
The California Athletic Trainers Association (CATA) estimates about 20% of athletic trainers employed in California high schools have not graduated from a program accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education, or passed a national certification exam.
California is the only state in the country that does not regulate athletic trainers. According to the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), 21% of California schools reported having access to a full-time athletic trainer, while 49% have no access.
According to therams.com, nearly 300 sport-related high school catastrophic injuries and more than 80 sport-related high school deaths have occurred in the past five years, with 90% of these deaths occurring due to cardiac arrest, head/neck injuries, exertional heat stroke, and exertional sickling. Yet, states only mandate 54% of the policies proven to reduce these deaths, led by Florida, New Jersey, Georgia, Kentucky, and New Hampshire, which require an average of 79%.
California only mandates 31% of those policies despite seeing 34 high school athletes die and 92 sustaining catastrophic sports-related injuries from 2005-2020. Of those deaths, 88% were due to three injuries: Cardiac (69%), head/neck (13%), and heat stroke (6%).
Bill AB 796 would establish the California Board of Athletic Training within the Department of Consumer Affairs to exercise licensing, regulatory and disciplinary functions under the act. It would also prohibit a person from practicing as an athletic trainer, or using certain titles or terms, without being licensed by the board.
“I think it’s important because our youth is important,” Rams Head Athletic Trainer Reggie Scott told theRams.com after speaking at the second Team Up for Sports Safety Forum. “That’s what creates and unites the action. But I think the other good thing about it is that it’s very preventable. This is something that we can fix with the proper healthcare professionals and proper licenses and regulations.”
Some California high schools need more room on their budget to pay trainers. Many trainers have to take on jobs as teachers to reach 40 hours a week. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many trainers were forced to find other employment.
Nevada Union High School believes in having a strong athletic training staff.
“Ensuring the safety of our student-athletes is one of the core duties of an athletic department and administration,” Nevada Union Athletic Director Dan Crossen said. “Every school district or site in the state should be investing in their students by providing an athletic trainer. Nevada Union athletics has seen the benefits of such an investment.”
For the past 15 years, Nevada Union educator Jamie Wise has been the school’s athletic trainer.
“NU is blessed to have a highly qualified athletic trainer on staff as a teacher,” Crossen added. “Jamie Wise is a fantastic educator, has been essential to NU athletics for many years, and I could not imagine what we would do without him. He does an amazing job training a staff of student trainers who are very much a part of the athletics programs they service. They are professional, committed to their work, cool under pressure, and they provide a level of service that is invaluable. Jamie has created a system that keeps kids safe, builds real-world work experience for his student trainers, and has helped enhance the culture of NU athletics.”
Wise has been with Nevada Union for 18 years; he graduated from Long Beach State in 1986. He started the sports medicine program at Nevada Union with 30 students in three classes, now serving over 200 students.
“Trainers are needed at all schools; there are so many things that trainers can help with, such as heat stroke and concussions,” Wise said. Wise thinks the reason why all California schools do not have athletic trainers is “all political.”
At the start of football season, when it is hot at practice, the Miners put a time clock out, and players drink water every 20 minutes to keep hydrated.
Staff and coaches at Bear River High School currently don’t have any athletic trainers, though it’s something they are trying to bring in.
”I know we are trying to get a sports medicine class and a trainer,” Bear River football head coach Tanner Mathias said. “My understanding of it is that we have a small school and that isn’t something we can find enough need for a full-time trainer. Our district puts a lot of effort into training our coaches to be on top of safety and first aid problems. However sports related injuries and athletic training isn’t well covered.”
Mathias helps fill that void by stepping in as athletic trainer for the team when needed.
"I feel pretty qualified as an athletic trainer from my years working at Fitness MD in Roseville," Mathias said. "They really emphasize corrective exercise and recovery from injury so I felt I had a lot of knowledge in the field and have been a pseudo-athletic trainer for our football team for the last seven or eight years. We also have my dad on staff now he was a paramedic for almost 30 years, so having him on staff now makes me feel a little better about helping diagnose injuries."
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
Though Mathias gets help from his coaching staff and now his father, having to step in to help with the athletic trainer duties takes its toll.
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
"One of the biggest complaints I got from my staff this year is me taping ankles and dealing with pre-game athletic trainer duties, when I could be a head coach doing other things," Mathias said. "But since we don't have an athletic trainer I find it a great time for me to do my part in protecting my players and preparing them for games.
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
"I'd love to have a trainer on staff at Bear River but I'm going to miss getting the opportunity to help my players feel protected and ready for games.
{div dir=”auto”} {/div}
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.