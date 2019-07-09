BSM Women’s Triathlon hosts free Training Clinic Expo

Interested in participating in the 25th annual Barbara Schmidt Millar (BSM) Women’s Triathlon and 5k, but don’t know where to start or need to brush up on your training?

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation’s BSM Women’s Triathlon & 5K committee is teaming up with South Yuba Club to host a free Training Clinic Expo for women of all abilities. Join us from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 20 at South Yuba Club, located at 130 W. Berryhill Drive in Grass Valley.

Learn what to expect — as well as some of the best training practices — with local experts from Trkac Running Store, Radius Physical + Sports Rehab, Certified Nutritionist Tiana Rockwell, Swim Instructor Wendy Baker and more.

Plus a special questions and answers session with six-time BSM Triathlon winner, Michelle McIntosh.

The swim clinic will be hosted in the club’s saltwater pool from 1-2 p.m., so remember to bring a swimsuit, cap and goggles.