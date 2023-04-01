Sports Reporter
In an old-fashioned pitching duel, the Bear River Bruins varsity baseball team (5-1, 2-1) beat the Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos (3-8, 1-4) 1-0 at home on Thursday.
The Bruins played small ball to get the first and only run of the game.
“We got a guy on by an error,” Bruins head coach Russell Brackett said. We made an excellent read in the dirt, and it wasn’t even a pass ball. So the next guy bunts him over, and the next swing is a sac fly.”
Bruins senior catcher Dakota Ayestaran started things when he reached on an error. On the next pitch, Ayestaran advanced to second base on a good base running read.
Senior Jackson Smith then laid down a beautiful sacrifice bunt to move Ayestaran to third base. The next batter, sophomore Shea Parsons, hit a sacrifice fly to center field, and Ayestaran scored the game’s only run.
In the fifth inning, Bear River made some excellent plays in the field; after a bunt single by the Raging Rhinos, Nicholls picked off the runner at first base.
After a Nicholls walk, Bear River’s catcher Ayestaran threw out a base runner at second base.
Nicholls pitched amazingly, throwing a complete game, giving up only two hits, and striking out eight Raging Rhinos.
“Kaden Nicholls on the mound, just dealing,” Brackett said. “He doesn’t look like a freshman. I mean the way that kid’s composure is, especially after he takes a line drive in the last inning off his wrist. It was pretty beaten up, but he wouldn’t come out of the game. You know, he just found a way to compete, and we found a way to play defense behind him, and just an outstanding baseball game that was fun to watch.”
‘I’m so glad that our team just performed really well,” Nicholls said.
Nicholls spoke of the line drove he took off his wrist in the last inning, choosing to stay in and finish the game.
“It didn’t affect me at all,” Nicholls said. “I mean, I couldn’t feel my hand, but I knew I was gonna get through it.”
Along with his excellent catching, Ayestaran led the Bruins in hitting, going 1-3 at the plate and scoring one run. Junior Kaden Cavolt and sophomore Nolan Allen both had one hit apiece.
The Bruins play Twelve Bridges today at 12:00 p.m at Twelve Bridges High School, 2360 Fieldstone Dr. Lincoln, CA, 95648.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
