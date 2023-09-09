The Bear River Bruins (3-0) traveled to Modesto for the second week in a row and took on the Grace Davis Spartans (0-3). The Bruins pulled out a 37-27 victory to remain undefeated.
"It's an eye-opening win," Bruins head coach Tanner Mathias said. "We were humbled tonight; yes, we won and at times dominated, but some of our flaws were put on display tonight. Grace Davis wanted to win and scouted us well.
Kaden Cavolt gave the Bruins an early lead by taking the opening kick-off 85 yards to the house! Cavolt added a six-yard touchdown catch and a 20-yard run. He also had an interception, a tackle for a loss, and 2.5 tackles.
Running back Blake Simning was Bear Rivers's offensive focal point Friday night with 21 Carries for 123 yards, one of them being a 48-yard TD touchdown in the first quarter. Simning added 2.5 tackles as well.
Ian Van Winkle wanted Modesto to remember him as well; he had two punt blocks and 1.5 tackles. Tyler Heuseveldt had 4.5 tackles and an interception with a 28-yard return. Austin Mertens had five tackles and three pass breakups. Luke Jeffers brought his A game on the defensive line with eight tackles, three for a loss, and two sacks.
After having three first three games on the road, the Bruins play their first home game Thursday night against the Tamalpais Red Tailed Hawks (2-1).
"Hats off to Grace Davis for waking us up and motivating us to prepare harder and clean up our mistakes before our big test and home opener next week," Mathias said. "We are hungry and look forward to getting back to work and restoring our Roar."