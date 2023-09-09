The Bear River Bruins (3-0) traveled to Modesto for the second week in a row and took on the Grace Davis Spartans (0-3). The Bruins pulled out a 37-27 victory to remain undefeated.

"It's an eye-opening win," Bruins head coach Tanner Mathias said. "We were humbled tonight; yes, we won and at times dominated, but some of our flaws were put on display tonight. Grace Davis wanted to win and scouted us well.