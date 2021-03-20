Bruins top Foresthill, Logue earns 250th win

Bear River co-head coach Terry Logue earned his 250th career win Friday night.



The Bear River Bruins roared past the Foresthill Wildfires Friday night, earning their first win of the season and the 250th for co-head coach Terry Logue.

When the longtime coach was asked what it means to him to reach the milestone, he responded in his usual fashion, with gratitude and humor.

“It means that I’ve had some great comrades with me like coach (Scott) Savoie and all our staff,” he said. “And, I’m getting old.”

Bear River co-head coaches Terry Logue, right, and Scott Savoie brave the elements during Friday night's contest at Foresthill.



In their first away game of the season, the Bruins came out strong and led 21-8 at the half before cruising to victory.

With no JV game scheduled, Bear River combined their varsity and junior varsity teams for the contest.

“Everybody in the program had a piece in this one,” said Savoie. “Every single kid got in the game. All the coaches coached. What more can you say than that?”

Next up for the Bruins (1-1) is a bout with Western Sierra, which is coached by Logue’s son Zach Logue.

