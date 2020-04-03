BRUINS, MINERS DUKE IT OUT IN VOLLEYBALL: A look back at this week in Nevada County sports history – 2000

Nevada Union's Ty Madden (3) sets the ball for teammate Logan Egan during a volleyball match against cross-county foe Bear River. The Bruins went on to win the match in five sets and improved to 2-0 against the Miners in the 2000 season.

In the dog-eat-dog world of Nevada County boys volleyball, all the hounds were loosed when Nevada Union hosted Bear River in a non-league battle for bragging rights, wrote The Union sports writer Shawn Swillinger in 2000.

The Miners nipped and snarled, pushing the Bruins to five games. But, it was Bear River’s Nick Lubarsky who was the Big Dog, stepping up his intensity in the deciding game. Following his lead, the Bruins notched the win, 11-15, 15-13, 15-10, 8-15, 15-10.

“I love playing in other teams’ gyms, the crowd gets me pumped up,” said Lubarsky. “When they get loud, it makes me go all out.”

Lubarsky went all out at the right time. With the Miners up 8-5 in the fifth game and teammate Drew Pascua serving, Lubarksy stoked the fire with two straight kills, a block and a tip. When the dust settled on Pascua’s serve, the Bruins were up 11-8.

“He’s a money player,” said NU coach Tim Smith.

Bear River’s heavy hitters chalked up big kill totals with Lubarsky notching 24, Braidy Halverson with 17 and Sean Allstot with 13.

The Miners were led by Kevin Keyser with 17 kills and Ben Mills with 10. NU’s Miles Holland had 18 blocks in the game.

The win gave Bear River a 2-0 record against the Miners that season.

Miners hit track and field gold

Nevada Union raced to victory in the season’s first Capital Athletic League action — a three-way meet with Grant and El Camino.

Led by senior Forest Neue’s three first place finishes, the Miners boys team easily outdistanced Grant (27) and El Camino (37). The NU girls, led by Bonnie Laux’s dominance in distance events, scored 119 points, well ahead of Grant (29) and El Camino (26).

Neue won the 330-meter intermediate hurdles, the long jump and the triple jump. Laux won the mile, 2-mile and 800-meter events.

Roark hurls perfect game

Bear River senior pitcher Lindsey Roark was the picture of pitching perfection as she tossed a flawless game against the Roseville Tigers.

Roark only had to throw five innings as the Lady Bruins ended the game by way of mercy-rule once they were up 10-0.

“She pitched a great game,” said Bear River coach Duane Zauner.

Backing up Roark was catcher Jacquline Fitzhugh, who called the shots from behind the plate.

“Jacquline called a great game,” said Zauner. “That kept them off balance.”

The win improved Bear River to 11-4 overall and 3-3 in league play.

Miner 9 rebound

Senior Josh Van Matre pitched a complete game gem as NU’s baseball team earned an 8-5 home victory over Casa Roble. The win improved the Miners to 5-6 overall and 3-4 in Capital Athletic League play.

NU golfers remain flawless

Led by the medalist performance of senior Jared Perry, Nevada Union topped Yuba City, 191-215, at Beale.

Perry shot a one-under-par 35, Cameron Cromwell followed with a 37, Josh Swift carded a 39, Adam Johnson also had a 39 and Spencer Wescott rounded things out with a 41.

The win improved the Miners to 8-0 in the Capital Athletic League.

Lone Forest Lake swimmer wraps up 3 firsts

One man swim team Patrick Ratto of Forest Lake Christian grabbed three first place finishes at Del Oro. Ratto took first place in the 200 free style, 50 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.

Ratto, a freshman at the time, was the only swimmer on the FLC team and trained year-round on his own without a coach.

Sports Editor Walter Ford compiled the content for this article. To contact Ford, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.