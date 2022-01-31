Bruins look to make postseason push (PHOTO GALLERY)
With two weeks left in the season, the Bear River boys’ basketball team is looking to make a push for the playoffs.
Roughly three months ago, the idea of reaching the postseason seemed like a stretch. The Bruins’ head coach had stepped down right before the year was scheduled to begin, adding pressure to a young group of players that was already dealing with limited court time coming off a shortened COVID-19 season.
That all changed when longtime coach and former pro basketball player Daniel Mooney agreed to take over sideline duties for the Bruins.
During the next few weeks, Mooney, who has a lifetime of experience in the game, began to put his mark on the team, demanding constant hustle and effort from the squad as the often less experienced Bruins faced off against larger schools in their league. Mooney, who has gone from prep standout to NBA player to collegiate coach, is also pulling double duty, coaching the junior varsity boys’ team as well.
“I can’t say enough for their effort,” said Mooney. “We just got to break through that glass ceiling if we’re going to get any chance at post season.”
Bear River (8-14, 1-4 Pioneer Valley League) picked up its first league win last week, topping Colfax in a 50-35 victory to snap a three-game skid. The Bruins then faced Foothill on Friday night at home and took the Mustangs to the limit in a 60-58 loss.
“Keep in mind, these are all Division III and IV schools, and we’re just a Division V school with under 400 students, so … losing by two points — we’ve been right there with everybody.”
Bear River played in the game without one of its starters. Senior Harrison Alexander led the team with 31 points and 18 rebounds, said Mooney.
“He’s just a man amongst boys,” added Mooney, who said the 6-foot-5-inch senior should be among those considered for league MVP. “He’s done that to all the teams … we depend on him a lot.”
On the season, Alexander is averaging 18.2 points per game, 11.3 rebounds per game, and 1.8 blocks per game.
Bear River had a home league game against Lindhurst Monday (score not available at time of print). The Bruins will have another key league matchup on the road tonight at second-place Center. Bear River then closes the week out on Friday with a road matchup at league leaders Marysville.
Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com
