Bruins look to make postseason push (PHOTO GALLERY)

Bear River’s Samuel Gouveia puts up a 3-point shot during fourth quarter game play against conference opponent the Foothill Mustangs. The Bruins’ 60-58 loss puts them at 1-4 in league before tonight’s away game against Center High School.

The Bear River varsity boys basketball team listens to coach Daniel Mooney during a time out against the Foothill High School Mustangs. The two teams exchanged leads throughout the final minutes of the game before the Mustangs wound up on top.

Bear River High School 6-foot-5-inch senior Harrison Alexander goes up for the offensive rebound and layup attempt during Friday’s 60-58 home loss to the Foothill Mustangs.

Bear River 5-foot-10-inch sophomore Tyler Heusveldt moves the ball down the court for the Bruins during Friday’s home game against the Foothill Mustangs.

The Bear River student cheering section cheers for the Bruins in the final seconds of Friday’s matchup against the Foothill Mustangs.

Bear River Bruins’ 6-foot-1-inch senior Gino Lorenzo pulls up for a jump shot while contested by the Foothill Mustang defense.

Bear River senior Harrison Alexander puts up a shot for 2 points while defended by Foothill’s Brandon Herrera. The Bruins lost the conference matchup 60-58 during a thrilling game, with multiple lead changes up to the last seconds of the game.

With two weeks left in the season, the Bear River boys’ basketball team is looking to make a push for the playoffs.

Roughly three months ago, the idea of reaching the postseason seemed like a stretch. The Bruins’ head coach had stepped down right before the year was scheduled to begin, adding pressure to a young group of players that was already dealing with limited court time coming off a shortened COVID-19 season.

That all changed when longtime coach and former pro basketball player Daniel Mooney agreed to take over sideline duties for the Bruins.

During the next few weeks, Mooney, who has a lifetime of experience in the game, began to put his mark on the team, demanding constant hustle and effort from the squad as the often less experienced Bruins faced off against larger schools in their league. Mooney, who has gone from prep standout to NBA player to collegiate coach, is also pulling double duty, coaching the junior varsity boys’ team as well.

“I can’t say enough for their effort,” said Mooney. “We just got to break through that glass ceiling if we’re going to get any chance at post season.”

Bear River (8-14, 1-4 Pioneer Valley League) picked up its first league win last week, topping Colfax in a 50-35 victory to snap a three-game skid. The Bruins then faced Foothill on Friday night at home and took the Mustangs to the limit in a 60-58 loss.

“Keep in mind, these are all Division III and IV schools, and we’re just a Division V school with under 400 students, so … losing by two points — we’ve been right there with everybody.”

Bear River played in the game without one of its starters. Senior Harrison Alexander led the team with 31 points and 18 rebounds, said Mooney.

“He’s just a man amongst boys,” added Mooney, who said the 6-foot-5-inch senior should be among those considered for league MVP. “He’s done that to all the teams … we depend on him a lot.”

On the season, Alexander is averaging 18.2 points per game, 11.3 rebounds per game, and 1.8 blocks per game.

Bear River had a home league game against Lindhurst Monday (score not available at time of print). The Bruins will have another key league matchup on the road tonight at second-place Center. Bear River then closes the week out on Friday with a road matchup at league leaders Marysville.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union.