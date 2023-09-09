Sports Reporter
It was a highly contested volleyball match between the Bear River Bruins girls varsity team and the Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos in Lincoln. The Bruins pulled out the victory in five sets.
“We wanted to be tested,” Bruins head coach Matt MacDonald said. “We got tested tonight. You know, the best part about the match is, historically, we talked about Bear River. This is a tough place for us to play as a school for whatever reason, and we knew we were going to be in for a battle tonight, and we were just proud of the kids. That was a win that we needed; whether we won or lost, we needed to be pushed. They’re a good team.”
The Raging Rhinos won the first set 25-12; they went on an impressive 19-2 run to win the set. Bear River managed to bounce back to win the second set 25-16 to pull even at one set apiece.
In the third set, Twelve Bridges jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead before head coach Matt MacDonald called a Bear River timeout. The Bruins battled back, but the Raging Rhinos took the third set 25-23.
With the match on the line, Bear River took the fourth set with Mya Marsh’s block to seal the set 25-19.
The Bruins showed resiliency all night long; when they fell behind, they never got down on themselves and kept playing.
“Whether we won or lost tonight, we needed to see how they would do, and they handled the adversity really well,” MacDonald said. “I just loved the way that they came together. A lot of our senior leaders kept the poise, which was awesome to see and enjoy.”
In the final set, Bear River’s Eden Cha came out on fire with three straight kills and a block, and the Bruins took the last set 15-12.
“Eden is our leader offensively,” MacDonald said. “Whatever happened in the fifth set, we would go with her, and she started on fire. We won the toss we chose to receive because we wanted to get Eden’s first opportunity, and that’s why she’s one of the best players in the league. She is a sophomore, but she doesn’t play like it.”
This match was a big game of runs and momentum changes.
“It was certainly a game of runs, and every time we play these guys for the last couple of years, it’s been a game of runs,’” MacDonald added. “We struggled a little bit serving-wise tonight, but part of our philosophy is that we will serve tough. We’re going to trust our training and, and I thought, Krissy Kelly, in particular, had that big run in set five to bring us back, and she was perfect from the service lines, didn’t miss a serve, had something like 22 service points for aces. She was a key cog in what we were trying to do to pressure them to help our defense.”
Bear River is now 16-1 on the season, and 2-0 in Pioneer Valley League play.
Cha led the Bruins with 23 kills and 14 digs, while Claire McDaniel added 11 kills. Marsh had seven kills and four blocks.
Krissy Kelly had six aces, and Taylor Garten added 12 digs. Taryn Cleek had an impressive 48 assists in the match.
Next for the Bruins is a home showdown against the Sutter Huskies (18-5, 2-0) on Monday at 6:30 p.m.