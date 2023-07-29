This weekend the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series heads to New York for the Empire State Challenge Weekend. Grass Valley native Brad Sweet will have a chance to win a $10,000 payday Saturday and a $20,000 payday Sunday – also paying $1,500 to start.
The race will be at the Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, New York. Laps usually range from 25 to 40 in feature faces.
In his last race, Sweet finished eighth but did manage to earn his first Simpson Performance Products QuickTime of the season and now has 70 in his career.
Sweet earned 280 points last weekend and pulled into a first-place tie with David Gravel. Both racers have 5,772 points. Carson Macedo is in third place with 5,728 points, followed by Logan Schuchart (5,560), and Sheldon Haudenschild (5,496) round out the top five.
The Feature winner receives 150 points; the second place receives 146 points; the third place receives 144 points, and so on. Drivers who do not start a Last Chance Showdown receive 90 points.
This year’s points race has been one for the ages. The points lead has changed eight times this season.
Gravel also leads “The Greatest Show on Dirt” in wins the season with nine.
So for this season, Sweet has 42 starts, six wins, 19 podiums, 24 top-five finishes, and 37 top-ten finishes.
Sweet has also led for the most laps this season, 219.
In 838 career starts, Sweet has 85 wins, 430 top-five finishes, and 648 top-ten finishes.
Hot laps and qualifying with opening ceremonies with racing to follow start at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The event can be seen on dirtvison.com.
