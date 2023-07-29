brad sweet wow

So for this season, Brad Sweet has 42 starts, six wins, 19 podiums, 24 top-five finishes, and 37 top-ten finishes.

 Photo credit: worldofoultlaws.com

This weekend the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series heads to New York for the Empire State Challenge Weekend. Grass Valley native Brad Sweet will have a chance to win a $10,000 payday Saturday and a $20,000 payday Sunday – also paying $1,500 to start.

