Sports Reporter
With World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series races Friday and Saturday at the Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, Grass Valley native Brad Sweet competed in a Group A preliminary race on Wednesday night.
Sweet took home the 25-lap feature by edging out Aaron Reutzel and Kyle Larson to earn $12,000 at Eldora Speedway.
The Eldora Speedway has a 0.5 mile clay dirt oval track.
Tonight Sweet returns to the track in the World of Outlaw series to race in the Knight Before The Kings Royal for a chance to win $20,000.
Saturday night, Sweet will race in the Kings Royal for a chance to win $175,000 and regain the top spot in points.
Sweet now trails David Gravel by eight points.
Gravel has 5,118 points; Sweet has 5,110, followed by Macedo (5,084), Logan Schuchart (4,920), and Haudenschild (4,872) to round out the top five.
Points are awarded for finishing positions in the Feature and Last Chance Showdown events and to drivers who enter a program and fail to qualify. The Feature winner receives 150 points; the second place receives 146 points; the third place receives 144 points, and so on.
So far this season, Sweet has 38 starts, six wins, 21 top-five, and 33 top-ten finishes.
Sweet started racing in the World of Outlaws in 2005 and has raced in 833 races. He has 85 total wins, 426 top-five, and 643 top-ten finishes.
Friday and Saturday night start with Hot laps and qualifying at 3:30 p.m. At 4:30 p.m., opening ceremonies will start. The races can be seen on Dirtvision.com.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: