Brad Sweet WOFO

So far this season, Brad Sweet has 38 starts, six wins, 21 top-five, and 33 top-ten finishes.

 Photo Credit: Worldofoutlaws.com

Sports Reporter

With World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series races Friday and Saturday at the Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, Grass Valley native Brad Sweet competed in a Group A preliminary race on Wednesday night.

