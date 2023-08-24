The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series heads to North Dakota for the final time this season on Friday for the Gerdau Presents the 2nd Leg of the Northern Tour at the River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
The track at the River Cities Speedway is referred to as a 3/10th mile—the track measures in at 1/4 mile around the bottom and 3/10th around the top. It is made of a dirt and clay mixture.
On Saturday night, The Greatest Show on Dirt heads to Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, North Dakota, for the Gerdau Presents the Duel in the Dakotas.
Red River Valley Speedway was reconfigured from the original 1/2 mile to a smaller 3/8 of mile track in the spring of 2010.
Grass Valley native Brad Sweet comes into Friday’s race first in points with 6,568. He leads Carson Macedo by 50 points; Macedo has 6,518 points. Following Sweet and Macedo are David Gravel (6,508), Logan Schuchart (6,280), and Giovanni Scelzi (6,250).
Last Saturday, Macedo edged out Sweet and took home the win and the $25,000 prize in Jackson, Minnesota, at the Jackson Motorplex.
So far this season, Sweet has six wins, 28 top-five, and 43 top-ten finishes in 48 starts. In his World of Outlaws career, Sweet has 85 wins, 435 top-five and 655 top-ten finishes.
Sweet is looking for his fifth World of Outlaws championship. He has won the last four years, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. If Sweet wins five straight titles, he will join Steve Kinser and Schatz as the only racers to win five straight. Kinser did it twice, including six straight from 1983 -1988.
Friday and Saturday’s races area at 4:30 p.m. PST, with hot laps and qualifying and can be seen on Dirtvison.com.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.