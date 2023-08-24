brad sweet wow

So far this season, Sweet has six wins, 28 top-five, and 43 top-ten finishes in 48 starts. In his World of Outlaws career, Sweet has 85 wins, 435 top-five and 655 top-ten finishes. He currently sits at the top of the series in points.

 Photo credit: worldofoultlaws.com

Sports Reporter

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series heads to North Dakota for the final time this season on Friday for the Gerdau Presents the 2nd Leg of the Northern Tour at the River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.