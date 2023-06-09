Submitted photo by Josh Ryan

Brad Sweet to race in Knoxville, Iowa today and Saturday. He is currently 2nd in points he trails Carson Macedo by ten points in World of Outlaws standings.

Sports Reporter

Brad Sweet will look to regain first place in points in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Series in Knoxville, Iowa today and Saturday. Both Races will be at the Knoxville Raceway.

