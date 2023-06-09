Sports Reporter
Brad Sweet will look to regain first place in points in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Series in Knoxville, Iowa today and Saturday. Both Races will be at the Knoxville Raceway.
Sweet finished sixth last Saturday at the Ogilvie Raceway in Minnesota and scored 138 points. Carson Macedo finished first, followed by Schuchart, Donny Schatz, Giovanni Scelzi, and McFadden.
Macedo’s first-place finish earned him 150 points, and he is now in first place in points with 3,636. Sweet, the four-time and reigning champion, held the lead for about a month and is currently second with 3,626.
Gravel (3,614), Schuchart (3,482), and Schatz (3,448) round out the top five.
So far this season, Sweet has five wins, 15 top-fives, and 23 top-ten finishes in 26 races. He has led for 147 laps and completed 831 laps. The Grass Valley native also has made $112,675.
Sweet’s first win of the season came in March at the World of Outlaws Black Ice Brawl. Followed by wins at the Texas Nationals, I-55 Outlaw Showdown, World of Outlaws Morgan Cup, and Atomic Speedway.
Sweet started in the World of Outlaws in 2004 and has 84 total wins, 421 top fives, 634 top tens, led for 2,607 laps, along with 222 heat wins. He is also a four-time points winner in World of Outlaw standings.
Today’s and Saturday’s races start at 4:30 p.m; and can be seen on Dirtvison.com.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: