brad sweet Eldora

So far this season, Sweet has six wins, 30 top-five, and 46 top-ten finishes in 51 starts.

On Thursday, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car series heads to West Coast for the Sage Fruit Nationals for a three-night event. The races will be held at the Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Washington.

