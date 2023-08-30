Sports Reporter
On Thursday, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car series heads to West Coast for the Sage Fruit Nationals for a three-night event. The races will be held at the Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Washington.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sports Reporter
On Thursday, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car series heads to West Coast for the Sage Fruit Nationals for a three-night event. The races will be held at the Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Washington.
The three-night event (Aug. 31-Sept. 2) concludes with a $26,000-to-win finale. The overall purse for the three races at Skagit exceeds $180,000.
Logan Schuchart and David Gravel are three-time winners at Skagit. Gravel also won at Skagit last year; he has yet to finish worse than ninth in his previous 14 starts at Skagit.
After a sixth-place finish at the Gerdau Presents the Duel in the Dakotas Grass, Valley native Brad Sweet sits in first place with points with 6,938.
World of Outlaws Point Standings
49 Brad Sweet 6938
41 Carson Macedo 6882
2 David Gravel 6872
1S Logan Schuchart 6670
18 Giovanni Scelzi 6616
15 Donny Schatz 6592
17 Sheldon Haudenschild 6538
5 Spencer Bayston 6410
3Z Brock Zearfoss 6030
7S Robbie Price 5616
Points are awarded for finishing positions in the Feature and Last Chance Showdown events and to drivers who enter a program and fail to qualify. The Feature winner receives 150 points; second place receives 146 points; third place receives 144 points, and so on.
So far this season, Sweet has six wins, 30 top-five, and 46 top-ten finishes in 51 starts. In his World of Outlaws career, Sweet has 85 wins, 436 top-five and 657 top-ten finishes.
Sweet is looking for his fifth World of Outlaws championship. He has won the last four years, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. If Sweet wins five straight titles, he will join Steve Kinser and Schatz as the only racers to win five straight. Kinser did it twice, including six straight from 1983 -1988.
Tomorrow night’s race will kick off with hot laps and qualifying at 6:30 p.m. with opening ceremonies starting at 7:30 p.m. and can be seen on Dirtvison.com.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: