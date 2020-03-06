Brad Sweet to make return to World of Outlaws race in Stockton

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is set for a FVP Platinum Battery Showdown doubleheader, April 17-18, at the Stockton Dirt Track.

West Coast fans will be treated to a high-octane show featuring some of the best Sprint Car drivers in the world, including 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz, reigning Knoxville Raceway track champion and FVP driver Brian Brown and California-natives 2019 Series champion Brad Sweet and 2019 Rookie of the Year Carson Macedo.

“The FVP Platinum Battery Showdowns have proven to be exceptional events and the FVP team couldn’t be more excited to bring fans a World of Outlaws doubleheader at the Stockton Dirt Track,” Dave Schumacher, director of marketing for FVP, said in a news release.

Sweet, Macedo and current rookie contender Mason Daniel of Springville will be on the hunt to win in their home state. But drivers like Schatz, 2013 champion Daryn Pittman — who drives for California-based Roth Motorsports — and 2019 Knoxville Nationals winner David Gravel also look to be in contention for the win.

Logan Schuchart swept both races at the Stockton Dirt Track last year in dramatic fashion. While chasing Shane Stewart in the closing laps of the Spring race, Stewart blew a tire, handing Schuchart the lead. The Shark Racing driver then went on to hold off Sweet, of Kasey Kahne Racing, for the win.

Then, in the Series’ second trip to the 3/8-mile track last year, Schuchart’s teammate, Jacob Allen, dominated the event until he had a part failure on the last lap, handing Schuchart the lead and the win.

Tickets are now on sale for both nights of the FVP Platinum Battery Showdown at the Stockton Dirt Track (Visit https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/schedule/ for information). All the action will also be broadcast live at DIRTVision.com.