Sports Reporter
After a pair of third-place finishes gave Brad Sweet a 14-point lead in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series standings, the Grass Valley native gets ready for four straight races in the Knoxville Nationals.
After a pair of third-place finishes gave Brad Sweet a 14-point lead in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series standings, the Grass Valley native gets ready for four straight races in the Knoxville Nationals.
The racing will be at the Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, and begins this evening and runs through Saturday.
The Knoxville Nationals has nearly a $1 million purse; points mean everything, and every lap on the track means points.
Wednesday And Thursday Qualifying Nights
Order of Events: Hot laps, Qualifications, 5 Heats, C Main, B Main, 25 lap A Main.
Qualifications — 200 points are awarded for quick timer, 198 for second quick, 196 for third, etc.
Only the top 50 qualifiers each night make the heats; the rest are put in the last-chance heats if needed, in which the first eight finishers will fill the back of that night’s C feature (starting in the sixth row). If ten or fewer cars are not making the heats, they will line straight up by time, starting in the sixth row. The quickest will be given 50 points, the next 47, etc.
Friday: FVP “Hard Knox” Qualifying Night
The top 4 finishers from the Hard Knox A-Main will earn the 21-24 starting spots in Saturday’s A-Main. Friday’s event will consist of split field qualifying, six heats (invert 4), C Main, two B Mains, and the Hard Knox 25 lap A Main.
The Friday format may change if there are any weather-related scheduling issues.
Championship Saturday: Nos Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals
E Main, 10 Laps
D Main, 12 Laps
C Main, 15 Laps
B Main, 22 Laps
A Main, 50 Laps
The top four finishers of the B, C, D, and E Mains will transfer to the tail of the next event (if there are scratches, more may be taken for a particular event). The top four finishers from the B Main will earn starting spots 17-20 in the A Main.
Sweet will aim to win his second Knoxville Nationals, which he won back in 2018. So far this season, Sweet has six wins, 27 top-five finishes, and 40 top-ten finishes in 45 starts this year.
In his World of Outlaws career Sweet has 85 wins, 433 top-five, and 651 top-ten finishes in 841 starts.
Racing kicks off tonight with hot laps starting at 5:15 p.m. and it will be streamed on dirtvison.com.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: