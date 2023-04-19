Last Friday, Brad Sweet came in first place at the Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri. It’s Sweet’s third win on the season. It is the fifth time Sweet has reached that mark in his career.
Sweet took advantage of some contact between Carson Macedo and David Gravel to top the 40-lap Feature.
“Not sure what happened with David,” Sweet added. “Luckily, that corner, I went to the top and came out in the lead. I wasn’t sure what happened. I think Carson and David maybe got into each other fighting for that bottom. The bottom really became the dominant lane, and you really couldn’t pass lapped cars up high. It was just a lot of fighting for position.”
Sweet now has 82 wins; he is two wins from tying Stevie Smith for 10th of all-time. His 264th podium tied him with Daryn Pittman for 10th most top-three finishes of all time.
Sweet joined the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series in 2003 and races for Kasey Kahne Racing. Before sprint cars, Sweet raced in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and had three top-ten finishes in 18 races.
Sweet also raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for three years, with six top-ten finishes. Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 results
A Feature (40 Laps): 1. 49-Brad Sweet[2]; 2. 83-James McFadden[14]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[6]; 4. 41-Carson Macedo[4]; 5. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[5]; 6. 52-Blake Hahn[23]; 7. 11-Michael Kofoid[15]; 8. 5-Spencer Bayston[22]; 9. 9-Kasey Kahne[13]; 10. 2-David Gravel[1]; 11. 24-Rico Abreu[16]; 12. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[7]; 13. 13-Justin Peck[20]; 14. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[11]; 15. 20G-Noah Gass[9]; 16. 35-Zach Hampton[10]; 17. 15-Donny Schatz[3]; 18. 7S-Robbie Price[21]; 19. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[17]; 20. 39M-Anthony Macri[12]; 21. 51B-Joe B Miller[19]; 22. 1A-Jacob Allen[24]; 23. 14T-Tim Estenson[18]; 24. 24W-Garet Williamson.
