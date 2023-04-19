Sweet wins Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup

Grass Valley’s Brad Sweet celebrates his victory at the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup July 20 at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania. Sweet recently came in first place at the Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 last Friday.

 Courtesy Photo

Last Friday, Brad Sweet came in first place at the Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri. It’s Sweet’s third win on the season. It is the fifth time Sweet has reached that mark in his career.

“Just happy to get the Napa Auto Parts car in Victory Lane,” Sweet told federatedautopartsraceway.com. “Hats off to my guys.”

