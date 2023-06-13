Sports Reporter
Grass Valley native Brad Sweet regained the top spot in points in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Series after Friday and Saturday races at “The Sprint Car Capital of The World” in Knoxville, Iowa.
The points lead has changed hands for two consecutive weeks. After losing the top spot last weekend, Sweet bounced back with third and sixth place finishes.
Friday
Sweet finished third on Friday night and got his 12th top-three finish on the season. He is tied with David Gravel for most top-three finishes this season.
“I felt really good in the middle part of the race,” Sweet told Worldofoutlaws.com. “I kept looking up because I felt like I was making really good time and good laps. I could see Brian was pretty far out front. I just kind of got hung up in lapped cars at the end. I had a really good rhythm and had my lines working and felt like when I had to move off that I wasn’t as good as I needed to be to get by the lapped cars. I struggled the last four or five laps to kind of link it all together. But I think we made progress all night long, and there were parts of that A-Main where I felt like we were probably as good as anybody.”
Brian Brown won the Friday night race in Knoxville, followed by Rico Abreu, Sweet, Austin McCarl, and Carson Macedo.
Sweet picked up 144 points and $3,200 for his third-place finish.
RESULTS:
A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 21-Brian Brown[3]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu[4]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet[5]; 4. 88-Austin McCarl[1]; 5. 41-Carson Macedo[7]; 6. 83-James McFadden[2]; 7. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[9]; 8. 1S-Logan Schuchart[11]; 9. 15-Donny Schatz[15]; 10. 2-David Gravel[6]; 11. 11-Cory Eliason[10]; 12. 14-Corey Day[14]; 13. 39M-Anthony Macri[8]; 14. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[12]; 15. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[20]; 16. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[13]; 17. 5-Spencer Bayston[18]; 18. 2M-Davey Heskin[22]; 19. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[19]; 20. 1A-Jacob Allen[23]; 21. 9-Kasey Kahne[24]; 22. 3J-Dusty Zomer[17]; 23. 7S-Robbie Price[25]; 24. 8-Aaron Reutzel[21]; 25. 2J-Lynton Jeffrey[16]
Saturday
Sweet finished sixth on Saturday night, while David Gravel won. Brown came in second, followed by Garet Williamson, Cory Eliason, and James McFadden.
Sweet racked up 138 points and $2,300 and regained the top spot in points.
Sweet now has 3,908 total points, Gravel moved up to second place with 3,894 points, while Macedo dropped to third and has 3,878 points. Logan Schuchart (3,746) and Donny Schatz (3,706) round out the top five.
RESULTS:
A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 21-Brian Brown[2]; 3. 24W-Garet Williamson[4]; 4. 11-Cory Eliason[8]; 5. 83-James McFadden[7]; 6. 49-Brad Sweet[16]; 7. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[9]; 8. 39M-Anthony Macri[14]; 9. 5-Spencer Bayston[3]; 10. 1S-Logan Schuchart[25]; 11. 88-Austin McCarl[6]; 12. 15-Donny Schatz[20]; 13. 24-Rico Abreu[10]; 14. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[12]; 15. 2M-Davey Heskin[17]; 16. 5X-Kerry Madsen[21]; 17. 25-Lachlan McHugh[11]; 18. 2KS-Kaleb Johnson[13]; 19. 7S-Robbie Price[15]; 20. 11K-Kraig Kinser[19]; 21. 12X-Chase Randall[23]; 22. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[22]; 23. 6B-Brandon Wimmer[18]; 24. (DNF) 41-Carson Macedo[5]; 25. (DNF) 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[24]
So far this season, Sweet has five wins, 16 top-five, and 25 top-ten finishes. The four-time champion has raced in the World of Outlaws since 2004 and has 84 wins, 422 top-five, and 636 top-ten finishes.
Sweet returns to the dirt track in the Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial Friday and Saturday at the Beaver Dam Raceway in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.