Brad Sweet, a Bear River graduate, auctioned off one of his racing suits from the 2019 season to benefit the Bear River FFA during a tri-tip dinner in 2019. The dinner was prepared by the Bear River FFA as well. On the right is fellow Bear River grad and voice of the Silver Dollar Raceway Troy Hennig.

Grass Valley native Brad Sweet regained the top spot in points in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Series after Friday and Saturday races at “The Sprint Car Capital of The World” in Knoxville, Iowa.

