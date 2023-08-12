Sports Reporter
After not racing on the first night of the Knoxville Nationals, Grass Valley native Brad Sweet returned to the track Thursday night and produced a 21st-place finish at the Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa.
Carson Macedo won the 25-lap A-feature race. Back in June, at the Knoxville Raceway, Macedo left in an Ambulance, after a wreck.
“It’s amazing. That was incredible,” Macedo told worldofoutlaws.com. “It sucked to have that wreck. Man, it was a tough road back. You take for granted your youth, I think. I hadn’t had a wreck that bad before. The recovery process at Beaver Dam that next weekend was hell on earth with my ribs being broke and still trying to race. And to come back here and win is pretty incredible.”
Kyle Larson put up a late charge to take 2nd-place and earned enough points to give him a pole for Saturday’s finale.
“Winning the Knoxville Nationals was really cool, but I’ve also wanted to be able to say I’ve started on the pole of the Knoxville Nationals someday,” Larson told worldofoutlaws.com. “So, I’m glad to get a really good prelim night in. Qualified okay for going out late. Then driving from the fourth row to win the heat was pretty awesome. I had a good car in the Feature, just made a lot of mistakes most of that whole race. So, to still come away with a second after running that sloppy, I’m happy with it but just need to clean a lot of things up behind the wheel and hopefully have a good shot for Saturday.”
Spencer Bayston, Anthony Macri, and Rico Abreu followed Macedo and Larson to round out the top five.
Sweet finished 21st in the race but did manage to place second in time trials posting a 15.795 in two laps.
The Knoxville Nationals do not affect the World of Outlaws points standings, so Sweet still holds a 14-point lead over David Gravel. Sweet has 6,202 points, and Gravel has 6,188 points, while Macedo (6,142), Logan Schuchart (5,954), and Giovanni Scelzi (5,876) round out the top five in World of Outlaws points standings.
So far this season, Sweet has six wins, 27 top-five finishes, and 40 top-ten finishes in 45 starts this year.
In his World of Outlaws career Sweet has 85 wins, 433 top-five, and 651 top-ten finishes in 841 starts.
Next for Sweet and the World of Outlaws will be more Knoxville Nationals races this evening. In this evening’s race, drivers will have a chance to win $175,000.
Racing will start with hot laps at 5:15 p.m. and can be seen on dirtvison.com
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
