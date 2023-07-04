Sports Reporter
This past Friday and Saturday, Grass Valley Native Brad Sweet raced in the Independence Day Spectacular at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin—Sweet races in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.
Friday
On Friday night, Sweet picked up his seventh win in 20 starts in the Cedar Lake Series.
“Seven wins here, that’s pretty special,” a grateful Sweet told worldofoutlaws.com. “The NAPA Auto Parts guys always bring me a good race car, and this track fits my style. Just happy to get a win. We haven’t won in a little bit, so it’s nice to get back here and get some confidence. Just a nice night for the guys.”
With ten laps to go, Sweet could not make his way through lapped traffic as quickly as he had early in the race. On the last lap, Sweet was able to hold off Logan Schuchart, who was closing in on Sweet.
Sweet crossed the finish line with less than two-tenths of a second over Schuchart.
“You know when you’re struggling to get by lapped cars that they’re coming behind you,” Sweet told worldofoutlaws.com. “I just tried to keep my calm as best I could and make the best last lap I could. I think it was just good enough. I could hear him off my left rear (tire).”
Following Sweet and Schuchart were David Gravel, Sheldon Haudenschild, and Spencer Bayston to round out the top five.
Saturday
On Saturday night Sweet finished just outside the top five with a sixth-place finish. Gravel picked a huge win on Saturday as he tries to close the gap on points.
Baystron came in second place, followed by Jacob Allen, Carson Macedo, and Giovanni Scelzi.
Sweet picked up 150 points Friday and 138 on Saturday. With Gravel’s big win on Saturday, he cut into Sweet’s points lead down from ten to four.
Sweet has 4,844 points, followed by Gravel with 4,840 points. Macedo is in third place with 4,790, followed by Schuchart (4,662) and Donny Schatz (4,584).
So far this season, Sweet has six wins, 20 top-five, and 32 top-ten finishes. He has led for 177 laps and has earned $154,175.
Sweet started racing in the World of Outlaws in 2005 and has raced in 832 races. He has 85 total wins, 426 top-five, and 643 top-ten finishes.
Sweet’s next race will be Friday, the West Burlington Sprint Car Showdown at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: