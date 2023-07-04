Brad Sweet Cedar Lake

Brad Sweet held off a fast-closing Logan Schuchart late at Cedar Lake.

 Photo by: Trent Gower

This past Friday and Saturday, Grass Valley Native Brad Sweet raced in the Independence Day Spectacular at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin—Sweet races in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

