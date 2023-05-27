Sports Reporter
Grass Valley native Brad Sweet is off to a good start in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. So far this year, Sweet has 21 starts, four wins, 13 top five, and 19 top ten finishes.
In his last race, the Sharon Speedway on May 20th, Sweet finished 6th, picked up 138 points, and won $2,300. Donny Schatz won the Sharon Speedway, picked up 150 points, and won $10,000.
Sweet leads the World of Outlaw series with 2,934 points, followed by David Gravel (2,914), Carson Macedo (2,904), Logan Schuchart (2,808), and Schatz (2,778).
Sweet is in the running to win his fourth championship; he already has won four. Sweet drives the NAPA Auto Parts/Ollie’s Bargain Outlet number 49 for Kasey Kahne Racing.
Sweet debuted in the World of Outlaws in 2003 and has 815 starts, 83 wins, and 69 poles.
From 2009 to 2011, Sweet raced in the NASCAR Camping Truck Series and had three top-ten finishes. Sweet also raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for three years, with six top-ten finishes.
Sweet’s next race is today; at the Atomic Speedway in Waverly, Ohio. The races start at 3:30 p.m. You can watch it on Worldofoutlaws.com
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
