Sweet wins Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup

Grass Valley’s Brad Sweet celebrates his victory at the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup July 20 at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania. Sweet is currently first in Word of Outlaw standings with 2,934 points

 Courtesy Photo

Sports Reporter

Grass Valley native Brad Sweet is off to a good start in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. So far this year, Sweet has 21 starts, four wins, 13 top five, and 19 top ten finishes.

