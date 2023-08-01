brad sweet

In 43 races this season, Grass Valley native Brad Sweet has six wins, 25 top-five finishes and 38 top-ten finishes.

 Photo Credit: Trent Gower

Heavy rain on Saturday led to the cancellation of the first half of the Empire State Challenge at Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, New York. The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series returned to Weedsport Speedway Sunday.

Grass Valley native Brad Sweet finished fourth on Sunday, while points leader David Gravel finished first. Gravel’s win was his 86th in the World of Outlaws, breaking a tie with Sweet, who has 85 wins.

