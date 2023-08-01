Heavy rain on Saturday led to the cancellation of the first half of the Empire State Challenge at Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, New York. The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series returned to Weedsport Speedway Sunday.
Grass Valley native Brad Sweet finished fourth on Sunday, while points leader David Gravel finished first. Gravel’s win was his 86th in the World of Outlaws, breaking a tie with Sweet, who has 85 wins.
“Danny Varin was good there early, and that caution came out and kind of saved me a little bit,” Gravel told worldofoutlaws.com. “I had to get the wing back some then I was searching and went to the top of (Turns) 1 and 2 and smoked the wall and knocked the ladder off of it. That didn’t help the handling too much, made the car a little worse. I felt like as long as I was running the line I was doing in (Turns) 1 and 2 I didn’t think he’d be able to pass me or get a big run. Then you just run into (Turn) 3 as hard as you can and try to backpedal. The cushion got really far around there, and I started shortening the exit. I think that worked out pretty good.
Sweet did manage to pick up his 228th Case No.1 Engine Oil with wins in heats two through four.
After Gravel, Carson Macedo finished second, followed by Dave Blaney, Sweet, and Giovanni Scelzi to round out the top five.
Along with his fourth-place finish, Sweet picked up 142 points. With his first-place finish, Gravel picked up 150 points and extended his points lead to eight over Sweet.
Gravel has 5,922 points, and Sweet has 5,914, while Macedo (5,874), Logan Schuchart (5,698), and Sheldon Haudenschild (5,698) round out the top five in points.
So far, Sweet has six wins in 43 starts this season and 25 top-five and 38 top-ten finishes.
Next, “The Greatest Show on Dirt” heads to Pevely, Missouri, for the Night Before The Ironman Friday and Ironman 55 on Saturday.
