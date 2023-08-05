After the Empire State Challenge, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series heads to Pevely, Missouri, for the Ironman 55 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 this evening. Grass Valley native Brad Sweet will look to overtake David Gravel for the points lead.
Last weekend Sweet finished fourth and picked up 142 points, while Gravel’s 86th World of Outlaws win extended his lead to eight points over Sweet.
Gravel has 5,922 points, and Sweet has 5,914, while Carson Macedo (5,874), Logan Schuchart (5,698), and Sheldon Haudenschild (5,698) round out the top five in points.
Today’s race will be 55 laps to decide the champion of the 15th Ironman 55. The winner will take the dumbbell trophy and $20,000.
Sweet is the most recent Ironman winner; last year, he dominated the race leading all 55 circuits. In his previous 15 starts at the Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Sweet has six wins, 13 podiums, and a 2.7 average finish.
If Sweet wins again, he will become the first racer since Rico Abreu to claim consecutive Ironman titles, which he did in 2016 and 2017.
So far this season, Sweet has six wins in 43 starts, 19 podiums and 25 top-five and 38 top-ten finishes. Sweet has led for the most laps this season with 214 laps led.
In his World of Outlaws career, Sweet has 899 starts, 85 wins, 431 top-five and 649 top-ten finishes.
World of Outlaws Feature Winners
10 wins – David Gravel (Big Game Motorsports #2)
6 wins – Brad Sweet (Kasey Kahne Racing #49)
5 wins – Carson Macedo (Jason Johnson Racing #41)
4 wins – James McFadden (Roth Motorsports #83), Rico Abreu (Rico Abreu Racing #24)
3 wins – Donny Schatz (Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing #15), Logan Schuchart (Shark Racing #1S)
2 wins –Sheldon Haudenschild (Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing #17), Kyle Larson (Silva Motorsports #57)
1 win – Buddy Kofoid (CMS Racing #11), Brady Bacon (TKH Motorsports #21), Anthony Macri (Macri Motorsports #39), Brian Brown (Brian Brown Racing #21), Gio Scelzi (KCP Racing #18).
Hot laps/qualifying with opening ceremonies and racing to follow start at 4:30 p.m. and can be seen on dirtvision.com.
