Sweet Pevely

This season Brad Sweet has six wins in 43 starts, 19 podiums and 25 top-five and 38 top-ten finishes. Sweet has led for the most laps this season with 214 laps led.

 Photo credit: Trent Gower

Sports Reporter

After the Empire State Challenge, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series heads to Pevely, Missouri, for the Ironman 55 at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 this evening. Grass Valley native Brad Sweet will look to overtake David Gravel for the points lead.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.