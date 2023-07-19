Brad Sweet

Brad Sweet will look to regain the points lead in today’s race in Pennsylvania. He is currently two points behind David Gravel.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series kicks off a busy week with the 40th race of the season, the World of Outlaws Bricker’s Bash in York Haven, Pennsylvania, at the BAPS Motor Speedway.

