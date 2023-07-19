Sports Reporter
The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series kicks off a busy week with the 40th race of the season, the World of Outlaws Bricker’s Bash in York Haven, Pennsylvania, at the BAPS Motor Speedway.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sports Reporter
The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series kicks off a busy week with the 40th race of the season, the World of Outlaws Bricker’s Bash in York Haven, Pennsylvania, at the BAPS Motor Speedway.
The Speedway is a 4/10 mile semi-banked oval dirt racetrack.
In Sweet’s last race this past Friday, he finished 2nd and took home $10,000 and 146 points.
With his 146 points, Sweet cut David Gravel’s lead down to two points.
Gravel has 5,348 points, and Sweet is in second with 5,346 points. Carson Macedo (5,324), Logan Schuchart (5,138), and Sheldon Haudenschild (5,094) round out the top five.
The points lead has changed six times this season.
The Feature winner receives 150 points; the second place receives 146 points; the third place receives 144 points, and so on. Drivers who do not start a Last Chance Showdown receive 90 points.
So far this season, Brad Sweet has 39 starts, six wins, 22 top-five finishes, and 34 top-ten finishes. Sweet also has led for 177 laps and has 1,276 laps completed. He has earned $171,225 this season.
Sweet started in the World of Outlaws Series in 2005. He has made 835 starts, with 85 wins, 428 top-five finishes, and 645 top-ten finishes. Sweet has led for 2,637 Laps and has 225 heat wins.
Sweet has won the World of Outlaws Series Championship four times.
Hot laps, qualifying with opening ceremonies, and racing to follow start at 3:30 p.m. and can be seen on dirtvison.com
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: