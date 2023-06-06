This past Friday and Saturday, Brad Sweet looked to remain first in points in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Series. Sweet came into the weekend tied with Carson Macedo in World of Outlaws Series points, but is now in second, just ten points behind Macedo.
At the River Cities World of Outlaws, Sweet led for seven laps early but slipped out of the top five later in the race. Sweet managed to rally back to finish third.
Sweet’s third-place finish earned him his 11th podium on the season and he picked up 144 points.
Sweet thought what happened earlier in the race changed the outcome for him.
“That first lapped car just threw me for a loop,” Sweet told Worldofoutlaws.com. “He did a 360 and got me slowed up. I thought I had enough of a run to slide him, but then he kind of gained some speed, and it kind of made me a sitting duck. I needed to clear him, and I didn’t get it done. It was really top dominant tonight, so once I got (tire) spinning and David got me, we raced down there and he went to the bottom of (Turn) 1 and we were both sitting ducks. I just felt like there were a couple things I didn’t do good, and it set me up for a few bad laps.”
David Gravel finished first, followed by James McFadden and Sweet. Macedo and Logan Schuchart.
Sweet went into Saturday’s race holding a two-point lead over Macedo in points.
NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 83-James McFadden[4]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet[2]; 4. 41-Carson Macedo[6]; 5. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]; 6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[3]; 7. 1A-Jacob Allen[10]; 8. 15-Donny Schatz[11]; 9. 5-Spencer Bayston[7]; 10. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[13]; 11. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[12]; 12. 13-Mark Dobmeier[16]; 13. 7S-Robbie Price[20]; 14. 2A-Austin Pierce[23]; 15. 11M-Brendan Mullen[9]; 16. (DNF) 14T-Tim Estenson[19]; 17. (DNF) 9-Kasey Kahne[8]; 18. (DNF) 8-Jack Croaker[15]; 19. (DNF) 8H-Jade Hastings[21]; 20. (DNF) 26-Blake Egeland[18]; 21. (DNF) 20G-Noah Gass[17]; 22. (DNF) 17M-Zach Omdahl[24]; 23. (DNF) 0-Nick Omdahl[14]; 24. (DNF) 99-Jordan Graham[22]
On Saturday at the Ogilvie Raceway in Minnesota, Sweet finished sixth and scored 138 points.
Macedo finished first, followed by Schuchart, Donny Schatz, Giovanni Scelzi, and McFadden.
Macedo’s first-place finish earned him 150 points, and he is now in first place in points with 3,636. Sweet, the four-time and reigning champion, held the lead for about a month and is currently second with 3,626.
Gravel (3,614), Schuchart (3,482), and Schatz (3,448) round out the top five.
So far this season, Sweet has five wins, 15 top-fives, and 23 top-ten finishes.
Sweet will attempt to regain first place this Friday and Saturday at the Knoxville Raceway in Iowa.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.