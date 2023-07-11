Heavy rainfall washed out the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series race at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa Friday leaving Grass Valley native Brad Sweet to set his sites on the Federated Auto Parts Larry Hillerued Badger 40 at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin Saturday.
Sweet finished second to Carson Macedo in the race.
“It was a tricky track,” Sweet told worldofoutlaws.com “It was actually a lot of fun. Lapped traffic was kind of wild there. I had a few close calls. The track was changing a lot… Once the curb got built up, it got a lot trickier. It was kind of a fine line between you, either you’d enter with your right-rear too out in front of you and you got loose or you could get yourself too tight, and then you could get it right sometimes. It was a really fine line. It was kind of old school, kind of like a California track. My Napa Auto Parts guys gave me a great car.”
Macedo jumped into the No.1 spot midway through the race and was able to hold on for the win.
“I’m just thankful more than anything,” Macedo told worldofoutlaws.com. “It’s been a tough few weeks. I’ve had a lot of really good people reach out and be supporters. When you’re young you think you’re invincible, but the other week kind of knocked me back a little bit, that wreck. I feel like my guys have never given up on me – Philip Dietz, Clyde Knipp, Nate Repetz. They’ve been trying to give me the best car they possibly can. I just haven’t been 100% right.”
Along with his second-place finish, Sweet picked up 146 points and earned $6,000. The race winner, Macedo, got 150 points and $10,000.
Points are awarded for finishing positions in the Feature and Last Chance Showdown events and to drivers who enter a program and fail to qualify. The Feature winner receives 150 points; second place receives 146 points; third place receives 144 points, and so on.
Sweet’s 146 points helped him improve his points lead from four to twelve over David Gravel.
Sweet has 4,990 points, Gravel 4,978, while Macedo (4,940), Logan Schuchart (4,788), and Donny Schatz round out the top five.
So far this season, Sweet has 37 starts, six wins, 21 top-five, and 33 top-ten finishes.
NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]; 2. 49-Brad Sweet[4]; 3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[10]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz[2]; 5. 9-Kasey Kahne[6]; 6. 2-David Gravel[7]; 7. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[11]; 8. 17B-Bill Balog[5]; 9. 5-Spencer Bayston[8]; 10. 83-James McFadden[12]; 11. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[9]; 12. 1S-Logan Schuchart[15]; 13. 1A-Jacob Allen[3]; 14. 20G-Noah Gass[21]; 15. 71M-Caden Englehart[24]; 16. 3N-Jake Neuman[20]; 17. 23-Russel Borland[22]; 18. 6-Bill Rose[16]; 19. (DNF) 87A-Austin Hartmann[18]; 20. (DNF) 7S-Robbie Price[14]; 21. (DNF) 68-Dave Uttech[23]; 22. (DNF) 7N-Darin Naida[13]; 23. (DNF) 49J-Josh Schneiderman[17]; 24. (DNF) 16TH-Hunter Schuerenberg[19]
Next for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will be Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic at the Attica Raceway tonight in Attica, Ohio. Hot laps and qualifying, with opening ceremonies and racing to follow, start at 3:30 p.m. and can be seen on dirtvison.com
