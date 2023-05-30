Sports Reporter
Grass Valley’s Brad Sweet is off to a great start this season in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. On Friday night, Sweet held off Kyle Larson and Carson Macedo to win at the Atomic Speedway in Waverly, Ohio.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sports Reporter
Grass Valley’s Brad Sweet is off to a great start this season in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. On Friday night, Sweet held off Kyle Larson and Carson Macedo to win at the Atomic Speedway in Waverly, Ohio.
“It’s good to win any race, but you always want to beat the best,” Sweet told Worldofoutlwas.com. “And this World of Outlaws group is a great group of drivers. Then you bring in Kyle Larson and some of these other guys, too. Kyle is a talent that is so versatile and wins in every car. So, when he’s here and you can beat him, it definitely gives us a little more street credit.”
It was Sweet’s fifth win of the season, and he now has 84 total wins in his World of Outlaws career, bringing him to a tie for 10th most wins of all-time with Stevie Smith.
Sweet tried to trick Larson on restarts to edge to the victory.
“I was trying to trick him,” Sweet said of his strategy on the restarts. “I was trying to pick different spots to take off. The bottom was getting slicker, but I didn’t want to take off up top because I didn’t think it was good enough. You couldn’t put your right-rear in good dirt. It was just kind of a curb against the wall.”
Along with his first-place finish on Friday, Sweet racked up 150 points and $10,000 in cash.
Saturday
On Saturday, Sweet was back at it again at the Atomic Speedway, but this time he finished 11th and picked up $1,600.
Carson Macedo won the race, followed by David Gravel, Donny Schatz, Sheldon Haudenschild, and Giovanni Scelzi.
Sweet is first in points in the World of Outlaws with 3,212; Gravel is second with 3,202. While Macedo (3,198), Logan Schuchart (3,070), and Schatz (3,040) round out the top five.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: