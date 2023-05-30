Racing roundup: Sweet surges late, wins 15th race of season

Brad Sweet, No. 49, surged ahead of Sheldon Haudenschild on the final lap to win at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Grass Valley’s Brad Sweet is off to a great start this season in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. On Friday night, Sweet held off Kyle Larson and Carson Macedo to win at the Atomic Speedway in Waverly, Ohio.

