Sports Reporter
The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series heads into Iowa for the West Burlington Sprint Car Showdown on Friday night, where Grass Valley native Brad Sweet will look to hold onto his No. 1 spot.
The race will be held at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa. The following night “The Greatest Show on Dirt” heads to Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin, for the Federated Auto Parts Larry Hillreued Memorial Badger 40.
34 Raceway hosted its first World of Outlaws race in 2008 and Wilmot Raceway in 2006. Friday’s race will be 34 Raceway’s seventh race, and Saturday’s race will be Wilmot’s 11 in the World of Outlaws Series.
Last weekend at the Independence Spectacular at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin, Sweet finished first on Friday night and sixth on Saturday night.
Sweet won at 34 Raceway in 2021 and will look to become the first to win two times at 34 Raceway.
The Kasey Kahne driver has 12 career wins in Wisconsin but has yet to win in Wilmot.
Sweet picked up 188 points last weekend and holds a four-point lead over David Gravel.
Sweet has 4,844 points, followed by Gravel with 4,840 points. Carson Macedo is in third place with 4,790, followed by Logan Schuchart (4,662) and Donny Schatz (4,584).
Gravel comes into the race as the hottest driver in the series. He has ten wins and seven top-two finishes in his last ten races. Gravel also leads the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Series with eight wins.
So far this season, Sweet has six wins, 20 top-five, and 32 top-ten finishes. He has led for 177 laps and has earned $154,175.
Sweet started racing in the World of Outlaws in 2005 and has raced in 832 races. He has 85 total wins, 426 top-five, and 643 top-ten finishes.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
