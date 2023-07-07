Sweet and Gravel

Brad Sweet (left) holds a four point lead over David Gravel (right) in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series standings.

 Trent Gower Photo

Sports Reporter

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series heads into Iowa for the West Burlington Sprint Car Showdown on Friday night, where Grass Valley native Brad Sweet will look to hold onto his No. 1 spot.

