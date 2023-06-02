Sports Reporter
Brad Sweet will need a huge weekend to remain in first place in points in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series. Sweet is currently tied with Carson Macedo; both racers have 3,344 points.
Today’s race will be the 1st Leg of the Northern Tour at the River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Tomorrow’s race will be the World of Outlaws ‘Big O’ Showdown at Ogilvie Raceway in Minnesota.
Sweet’s last race was on Memorial Day; he finished ninth and picked up 132 points in the Federated Auto Parts Memorial Day Spectacular in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
So far this season, Sweet has 24 starts, five wins, 14 top-five, and 21 top-ten finishes in the World of Outlaw Series.
Sweet’s first win in the World of Outlaws Series this season was at Magnolia Speedway in March. He followed that with his second win at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway. Sweet’s following three wins came at the Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway, Williams Grove Speedway, and the Atomic Speedway.
Sweet does have another win this year, but not in the World of Outlaw Series; Sweet won at Volusia Speedway Park in February.
Overall, Sweet has 84 wins, and he debuted in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series in 2003 and races for Kasey Kahne Racing.
Sweet also raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for three years, with six top-ten finishes.
Today’s race will be at 4:30 p.m. at the River Cities Speedway. Tomorrow’s race will be at 4:30 p.m. at the Ogilvie Raceway. You can watch both races on dirtvison.com.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: